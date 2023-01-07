Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.57) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63).

Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

