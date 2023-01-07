Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,700 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Jan 7th, 2023

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,700 ($80.72) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,100 ($73.49) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 7,600 ($91.57) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,500 ($78.31) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($93.98) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a one year low of GBX 5,782 ($69.66) and a one year high of GBX 8,020 ($96.63).

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.