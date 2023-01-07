Analysts Set Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Price Target at $310.15

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $309.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,038 shares of company stock worth $10,550,749. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Danaher Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.9% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 24.2% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 10.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 41,627 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 94.7% in the first quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHR opened at $252.49 on Wednesday. Danaher has a 1-year low of $233.71 and a 1-year high of $309.32. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $262.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $267.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 11.05%.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.