Contrasting ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX)

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Rating) and Key Energy Services (OTCMKTS:KEGX – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and Key Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac 3.59% -26.10% 7.93% Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for ProFrac and Key Energy Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 0 2 0 3.00 Key Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ProFrac presently has a consensus target price of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.92%. Given ProFrac’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ProFrac is more favorable than Key Energy Services.

23.9% of ProFrac shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Key Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ProFrac and Key Energy Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 4.15 -$42.42 million N/A N/A Key Energy Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Key Energy Services has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ProFrac.

Summary

ProFrac beats Key Energy Services on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company also manufactures and sells high horsepower pumps, valves, piping, swivels, large-bore manifold systems, seats, and fluid ends. ProFrac Holding Corp. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About Key Energy Services

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig-based well servicing contractor in the United States. It operates through Rig Services, Fishing and Rental Services, Coiled Tubing Services, and Fluid Management Services segments. The Rig Services segment is involved in the completion of newly drilled wells; workover and recompletion of existing oil and natural gas wells; well maintenance activities; and plugging and abandonment of wells at the end of their useful lives, as well as provision of specialty drilling services to oil and natural gas producers. The Fishing and Rental Services segment provides fishing services that involve recovering lost or stuck equipment in the wellbore utilizing fishing tools; and rents drill pipes, tubulars, handling tools, pressure-control equipment, pumps, power swivels, reversing units, and foam air units, as well as frac stack equipment to support hydraulic fracturing operations. The Coiled Tubing Services segment offers services for wellbore clean-outs, nitrogen jet lifts, through-tubing fishing, and formation stimulations; mills temporary isolation plugs that separate frac zones; and other pre-and post-hydraulic fracturing well preparation services. The Fluid Management Services segment offers transportation and well-site storage services for fluids utilized in drilling, completions, workover, and maintenance activities; and disposal services for fluids produced subsequent to well completion. It also operates a fleet of hot oilers for pumping heated fluids used to clear soluble restrictions in a wellbore. The company was formerly known as Key Energy Group, Inc. and changed its name to Key Energy Services, Inc. in December 1998. Key Energy Services, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

