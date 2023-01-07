Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Rating Lowered to Underweight at Stephens

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $79.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target points to a potential downside of 18.62% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.75.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $97.07 on Thursday. Capital One Financial has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $37.05 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 18.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total value of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares in the company, valued at $399,146,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital One Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the second quarter worth $37,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 200.0% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 33.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

