Brokerages Set Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Target Price at $222.12

Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $219.58.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $212.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $213.07. The company has a market cap of $130.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Union Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.6% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 2.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 548,820 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $149,943,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

