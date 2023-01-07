Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Critical Survey

Colicity (NASDAQ:COLI – Get Rating) and SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Colicity and SIGNA Sports United’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Colicity alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Colicity N/A -141.75% 5.58% SIGNA Sports United N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Colicity and SIGNA Sports United’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Colicity N/A N/A $5.65 million N/A N/A SIGNA Sports United $1.04 billion 1.58 $4.45 million N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Colicity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SIGNA Sports United.

66.2% of Colicity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.6% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.8% of Colicity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SIGNA Sports United shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Colicity has a beta of 0.01, indicating that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SIGNA Sports United has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Colicity and SIGNA Sports United, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Colicity 0 0 0 0 N/A SIGNA Sports United 0 1 1 0 2.50

SIGNA Sports United has a consensus price target of $8.60, suggesting a potential upside of 76.23%. Given SIGNA Sports United’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SIGNA Sports United is more favorable than Colicity.

Summary

Colicity beats SIGNA Sports United on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Colicity

(Get Rating)

Colicity Inc. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target business in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries in the United States and other developed countries. Colicity Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

About SIGNA Sports United

(Get Rating)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.