Comparing Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) and Candel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CADL)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Candel Therapeutics has a beta of 0.1, meaning that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.1% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.7% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of Candel Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals $170,000.00 1,536.43 -$17.35 million ($0.82) -12.12 Candel Therapeutics $130,000.00 440.08 -$36.12 million ($0.42) -4.71

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Candel Therapeutics. Fennec Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Candel Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals N/A -214.78% -97.25% Candel Therapeutics N/A -20.18% -13.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and Candel Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00 Candel Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Fennec Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $14.83, suggesting a potential upside of 49.23%. Candel Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 421.89%. Given Candel Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Candel Therapeutics is more favorable than Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Candel Therapeutics beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

About Candel Therapeutics

Candel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development immunotherapies for the cancer patients. The company develops CAN-2409, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer, as well as has completed Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of high-grade glioma. It also develops CAN-3110, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma. It also develops the?enLIGHTEN Discovery Platform, a systematic, iterative HSV-based discovery platform leveraging human biology and advanced analytics to create new viral immunotherapies for solid tumors. The company was formerly known as Advantagene, Inc. and changed its name to Candel Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Needham, Massachusetts.

