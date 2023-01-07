Head to Head Analysis: Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX) versus Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO)

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) and Xilio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:XLO – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Nanobiotix and Xilio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Nanobiotix alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nanobiotix N/A N/A N/A Xilio Therapeutics N/A -54.95% -45.58%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nanobiotix and Xilio Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nanobiotix $3.13 million 44.79 -$55.61 million N/A N/A Xilio Therapeutics N/A N/A -$75.80 million ($3.38) -0.80

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Nanobiotix has higher revenue and earnings than Xilio Therapeutics.

9.9% of Nanobiotix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Nanobiotix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.5% of Xilio Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Nanobiotix and Xilio Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nanobiotix 0 0 0 0 N/A Xilio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Xilio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 405.98%. Given Xilio Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Xilio Therapeutics is more favorable than Nanobiotix.

About Nanobiotix

(Get Rating)

Nanobiotix S.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer. Nanobiotix S.A. has a partnership with LianBio to develop and commercialize NBTXR3 in Greater China, South Korea, Singapore, and Thailand. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Xilio Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Xilio Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies to improve the immune system of cancer patients. Its checkpoint inhibitor program includes XTX101, a clinical-stage, tumor-selective anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors. The company also develops cytokine programs, which comprises XTX202, a modified form of IL-2; XTX301, an IL-12 product candidate; and XTX401, an IL-15 product candidate that are masked with a protein domain to prevent binding activity until cleaved off by tumor microenvironment (TME)-associated proteases. Xilio Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Nanobiotix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanobiotix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.