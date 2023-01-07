Brokerages Set Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Price Target at $105.17

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th.

In other news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $86,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,903.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $56,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 61.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 310.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 525 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel during the second quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 770.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALGT opened at $75.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.12 and a 200-day moving average of $89.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Allegiant Travel has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $191.95.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 1.68% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

