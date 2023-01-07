Brokerages Set Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS) Price Target at C$31.70

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$31.70.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOS. Cowen decreased their target price on Canada Goose to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. CSFB decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canada Goose to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$36.00 to C$30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Canada Goose from C$38.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Blackford sold 1,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.75, for a total value of C$27,745.72.

Shares of TSE:GOOS opened at C$26.19 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of C$20.01 and a 52-week high of C$45.38. The company has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.63, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

