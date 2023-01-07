Analysts Set Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target at $1,714.00

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,714.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($30.48) to GBX 2,150 ($25.90) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Investec lowered Persimmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.83) to GBX 1,117 ($13.46) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Persimmon Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $32.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.06. Persimmon has a twelve month low of $24.77 and a twelve month high of $77.30.

Persimmon Company Profile

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

