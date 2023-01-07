Brokerages Set Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Price Target at $128.88

Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marta Benson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.88, for a total transaction of $1,148,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,845,837.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WSM. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 30.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,556,000 after acquiring an additional 13,815 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 208,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,737 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 435.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 21,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,915,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

WSM stock opened at $123.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.81. Williams-Sonoma has a one year low of $101.58 and a one year high of $176.89.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 83.08%. Equities research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 18.91%.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

