Brokerages Set Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Price Target at $168.50

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho cut their target price on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sempra Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra stock opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.69 and a 12 month high of $176.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $158.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.66.

Sempra Announces Dividend

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Sempra by 2.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,935,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,097,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Sempra during the third quarter valued at approximately $956,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 693.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 196,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,397,000 after acquiring an additional 171,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Sempra by 16.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 172,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,790,000 after acquiring an additional 24,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Further Reading

