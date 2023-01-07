Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$51.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.64.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLC. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of STLC opened at C$47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45.

Stelco Increases Dividend

About Stelco

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Stelco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.76%.

(Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

See Also

