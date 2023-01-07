Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$51.98 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$51.64.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLC. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$49.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$41.50 to C$45.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$32.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Stelco Price Performance
Shares of STLC opened at C$47.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27. Stelco has a 1-year low of C$30.20 and a 1-year high of C$56.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.45.
Stelco Increases Dividend
About Stelco
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.