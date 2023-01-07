Reviewing Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) and BOX (NYSE:BOX)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) and BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Intuit and BOX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Intuit alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intuit 0 2 20 0 2.91 BOX 0 1 6 0 2.86

Intuit presently has a consensus price target of $497.89, suggesting a potential upside of 28.81%. BOX has a consensus price target of $34.78, suggesting a potential upside of 16.27%. Given Intuit’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Intuit is more favorable than BOX.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intuit 14.10% 14.31% 8.49% BOX 0.20% N/A -0.70%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Intuit and BOX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Intuit has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOX has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Intuit and BOX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intuit $12.73 billion 8.53 $2.07 billion $6.57 58.83 BOX $874.33 million 4.89 -$41.46 million ($0.11) -271.91

Intuit has higher revenue and earnings than BOX. BOX is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intuit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.7% of Intuit shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.7% of BOX shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Intuit shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of BOX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intuit beats BOX on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Online Advanced, a cloud-based solution; QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; QuickBooks Commerce, a solution for product-based businesses; QuickBooks Online Accountant; and payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns. This segment also offers payment-processing solutions, including credit and debit cards, Apple Pay, and ACH payment services; QuickBooks Cash business bank account; and financial supplies and financing for small businesses. The Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and personal finance. The Credit Karma segment offers consumers with a personal finance platform that provides personalized recommendations of home, auto, and personal loans, as well as credit cards and insurance products. The ProConnect segment provides Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax-preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax Online tax products, electronic tax filing service, and bank products and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including multi-channel shop-and-buy experiences, websites and call centers, mobile application stores, and retail and other channels. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About BOX

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc. provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations. It offers web, mobile, and desktop applications for cloud content management on a platform for developing custom applications, as well as industry-specific capabilities. As of January 31, 2022, the company had approximately 100,000 paying organizations, and its solution was offered in 25 languages. It serves financial services, health care, government, and legal services industries in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in San Francisco Bay Area, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.