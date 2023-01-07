Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Receives $98.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.77.

Several brokerages recently commented on EMR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,499,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,245,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,743 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,450,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Emerson Electric has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $94.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 38.45%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

