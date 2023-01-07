Analyzing UserTesting (NYSE:USER) & Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) and Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of UserTesting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.2% of Semrush shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of UserTesting shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 61.9% of Semrush shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares UserTesting and Semrush’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UserTesting -35.63% -47.37% -24.49% Semrush -9.95% -10.83% -7.91%

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

UserTesting has a beta of 3.04, meaning that its share price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semrush has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for UserTesting and Semrush, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UserTesting 0 10 1 0 2.09 Semrush 0 1 2 0 2.67

UserTesting presently has a consensus target price of $7.94, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Semrush has a consensus target price of $13.40, indicating a potential upside of 64.42%. Given Semrush’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Semrush is more favorable than UserTesting.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares UserTesting and Semrush’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UserTesting $147.40 million 7.37 -$50.72 million ($0.57) -13.18 Semrush $188.00 million 6.12 -$3.29 million ($0.17) -47.94

Semrush has higher revenue and earnings than UserTesting. Semrush is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UserTesting, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Semrush beats UserTesting on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UserTesting

UserTesting, Inc. engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences. The company sells through a direct selling motion with field sales representatives; and inside sales organization that sells to mid-market, and small and medium-sized business customers. It serves customers in B2B and B2C technology, health and fitness, retail and apparel, travel and hospitality, financial services, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, consumer products, and other industries. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Francisco, California.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc. develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

