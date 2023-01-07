Brokerages Set Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Target Price at $60.55

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.55.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 1.7 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HP. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HP opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.54. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 916.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. The business had revenue of $631.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.29 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.40%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

