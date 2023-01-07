Reviewing NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) & Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Rating) and Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of NWTN shares are held by institutional investors. 46.1% of NWTN shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Lucid Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

NWTN has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its share price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucid Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NWTN N/A N/A -8.54% Lucid Group -498.19% -39.15% -19.61%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NWTN N/A N/A -$4.89 million N/A N/A Lucid Group $27.11 million 394.23 -$2.58 billion -1.42 -4.48

NWTN has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lucid Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for NWTN and Lucid Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NWTN 0 0 0 0 N/A Lucid Group 2 2 6 0 2.40

Lucid Group has a consensus price target of 22.29, indicating a potential upside of 250.40%. Given Lucid Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lucid Group is more favorable than NWTN.

About NWTN

ICONIQ Holding Limited operates as a green mobility technology company which defines the smart passenger vehicle ("SPV") as a vehicle concept emphasizing AI technologies, autonomous driving, IoT connectivity, and a personalized passenger experience. The company's core technology advantages are characterized by modular pure electric platforms, digital on-board connectivity systems, continuously upgraded electric and electronic architectures, and autonomous driving technology. The company focuses on consumers and technology-savvy families and businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates with additional offices in Tianjin and Shanghai.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc. a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

