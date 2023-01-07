Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $41.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $2,848,844.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,597,638 shares in the company, valued at $169,216,596.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 227,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 101,176 shares during the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of KYMR opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR)

