Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $41.89 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.89.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 94,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $2,848,844.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,597,638 shares in the company, valued at $169,216,596.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock valued at $39,147,301. Company insiders own 17.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 4.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,251,000 after buying an additional 55,147 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,969,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 755,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,989,000 after buying an additional 13,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 227,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,608,000 after buying an additional 101,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYMR opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $59.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The business had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

About Kymera Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

