Brokerages Set Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Price Target at $147.00

Shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $147.00.

A number of research firms have commented on THLLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Thales from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Thales from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Thales from €151.00 ($160.64) to €157.00 ($167.02) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Thales Stock Performance

THLLY stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. Thales has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $27.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.28.

Thales Cuts Dividend

About Thales

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.0831 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.47%.

(Get Rating)

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, ground transportation, and digital security markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

Featured Stories

