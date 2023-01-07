Brokerages Set Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Target Price at C$39.09

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$39.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on AP.UN. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$36.50 to C$33.75 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$46.00 to C$40.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$44.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment alerts:

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Price Performance

AP.UN opened at C$26.59 on Wednesday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a one year low of C$24.77 and a one year high of C$48.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.03, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$26.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.17.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.