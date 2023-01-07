Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Receives $140.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $140.60.

Several analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

NYSE:YUM opened at $130.29 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $137.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.47 and a 200 day moving average of $118.70. The company has a market capitalization of $36.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Iowa State Bank grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 20,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at $1,069,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

