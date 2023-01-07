Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.
Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile
Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.