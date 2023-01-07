Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.40. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $32.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources ( NYSE:TRQ Get Rating ) (TSE:TRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $391.08 million during the quarter. Turquoise Hill Resources had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 33.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 10.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,926,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,589,000 after purchasing an additional 176,575 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the second quarter valued at $1,262,000. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources during the third quarter valued at $255,000. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

