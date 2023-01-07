Head to Head Comparison: Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK) & Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW)

Southern States Bancshares (NASDAQ:SSBK – Get Rating) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Southern States Bancshares $68.58 million 3.57 $18.57 million $2.28 12.32 Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.87 $7.99 million $2.99 9.16

Southern States Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp. Westbury Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Southern States Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

48.1% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Southern States Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Southern States Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Southern States Bancshares 0 2 0 0 2.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Southern States Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $26.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.69%. Given Southern States Bancshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Southern States Bancshares is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Southern States Bancshares and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Southern States Bancshares 26.62% 12.35% 1.12% Westbury Bancorp 23.23% N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Southern States Bancshares has a beta of 0.07, indicating that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Southern States Bancshares beats Westbury Bancorp on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Southern States Bancshares

Southern States Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Southern States Bank that provides community banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as savings, money market, and noninterest-bearing demand accounts; certificates of deposit; and time deposits. The company also provides real estate loan products, which include loans for real estate construction and development, residential mortgages, and commercial real estate mortgage loans; commercial and industrial loans; and direct consumer installment loans, overdrafts, and other revolving credit loans. In addition, it offers online and mobile banking, and ATM services. The company operates 15 offices in Alabama and Georgia, as well as a loan production office in Atlanta, Georgia. Southern States Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Anniston, Alabama.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals and small businesses in Southeastern Wisconsin. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, health savings, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides lending products, such as consumer, commercial, residential mortgage, and home loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers order checks, bill pay, pop money, and treasury management services; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

