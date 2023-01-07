Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGX. Barclays reduced their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($110.64) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
Argan Trading Up 1.5 %
AGX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.59. Argan has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 228.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 159.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Argan
Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Argan (AGX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 01/02-01/06
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.