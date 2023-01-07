Argan (NYSE:AGX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AGX. Barclays reduced their target price on Argan from €104.00 ($110.64) to €87.00 ($92.55) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised Argan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

AGX opened at $36.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $502.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.59. Argan has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $42.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

Argan ( NYSE:AGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Argan had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Argan by 228.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Argan in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 390.9% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Argan by 159.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,209 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, project development, technical, and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets. The company operates through Power Industry Services, Industrial Fabrication and Field Services, and Telecommunications Infrastructure Services segments.

