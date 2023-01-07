Critical Review: Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY) vs. Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Gravity (NASDAQ:GRVY – Get Rating) and Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gravity and Payoneer Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gravity $361.55 million 0.81 $59.35 million $5.65 7.49 Payoneer Global $473.40 million 3.81 -$33.95 million ($0.07) -73.56

Gravity has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Payoneer Global. Payoneer Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gravity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gravity 13.08% 18.09% 13.86% Payoneer Global -3.55% -11.25% -1.07%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Gravity and Payoneer Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gravity and Payoneer Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gravity 0 0 0 0 N/A Payoneer Global 0 0 3 0 3.00

Payoneer Global has a consensus target price of $9.40, suggesting a potential upside of 82.52%. Given Payoneer Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Payoneer Global is more favorable than Gravity.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.3% of Gravity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.9% of Payoneer Global shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Payoneer Global shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Gravity has a beta of -0.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Payoneer Global has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Payoneer Global beats Gravity on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gravity

Gravity Co., Ltd. develops and publishes online and mobile games in South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Japan. The company offers a massively multiplayer online role-playing game, including Ragnarok Online, Dragonica, Ragnarok Online II, and Ragnarok Prequel II. Its mobile games portfolio includes Ragnarok M: Eternal Love; Ragnarok Origin; Ragnarok X: Next Generation; the Labyrinth of Ragnarok; Ragnarok Poring Merge; Tera Classic; Ragnarok: The Lost Memories; Sadako M; NBA: Rise To Stardom; Milkmaid Of The Milky Way; and Paladog Tactics. The company also provides console games, such as Ragnarok DS for Nintendo DS; Ragnarok: The Princess of Light and Darkness for PlayStation Portable; Ragnarok Odyssey for PlayStation Vita; Double Dragon II for Xbox 360; Ragnarok Odyssey Ace for PlayStation Vita and PlayStation 3; and GRANDIA HD Collection for Nintendo Switch. In addition, it offers games for IPTV, including Pororo: The Little Penguin; and markets dolls, stationery, food, and other character-based merchandises, as well as game manuals, monthly magazines, and other publications. Further, the company provides system development and maintenance services, as well as system integration services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 156 registered domain names. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. Gravity Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc.

About Payoneer Global

Payoneer Global Inc. operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others. The company's platform delivers bank-grade security, stability, and redundancy combined with modern digital capabilities that interconnects the world on a single platform. Its cross-border payment solutions support an ecosystem of marketplaces and marketplace sellers to pay their sellers in approximately 190 countries and territories by connecting to Payoneer APIs and for sellers to get paid. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in New York, New York.

