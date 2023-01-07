Sweetgreen (SG) and Its Peers Head to Head Analysis

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Rating) is one of 73 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Sweetgreen to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.3% of Sweetgreen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.6% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Sweetgreen shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.7% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Sweetgreen alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sweetgreen and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sweetgreen 0 0 0 0 N/A Sweetgreen Competitors 500 4096 5354 233 2.52

Earnings & Valuation

Sweetgreen currently has a consensus price target of 19.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.79%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 22.68%. Given Sweetgreen’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sweetgreen is more favorable than its competitors.

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sweetgreen $339.87 million -$153.18 million -3.57 Sweetgreen Competitors $1.87 billion $215.06 million -0.32

Sweetgreen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Sweetgreen. Sweetgreen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Sweetgreen has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sweetgreen’s competitors have a beta of -5.49, suggesting that their average share price is 649% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sweetgreen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sweetgreen -45.27% -30.98% -26.19% Sweetgreen Competitors 1.05% -13.63% 2.14%

Summary

Sweetgreen competitors beat Sweetgreen on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Sweetgreen

(Get Rating)

Sweetgreen, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants serving healthy foods prepared from seasonal and organic ingredients. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that can be redeemed in its restaurants. As of September 26, 2021, it owned and operated 140 restaurants in 13 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Sweetgreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sweetgreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.