Vertical Research Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) to Hold

Vertical Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $328.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on APD. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised Air Products and Chemicals from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $308.65.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of APD opened at $310.18 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.81. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $216.24 and a 52-week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Air Products and Chemicals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Investment Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 269.2% in the 2nd quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 2,685,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $645,768,000 after buying an additional 1,957,991 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5,609.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 718,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,758,000 after buying an additional 705,720 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,382,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,443,000 after purchasing an additional 652,949 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Stories

