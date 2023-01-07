AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $24.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.25% from the stock’s previous close.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $22.17 on Thursday. AZEK has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $44.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). AZEK had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $304.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZEK. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

