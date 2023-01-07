Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Associated Capital Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of AC opened at $40.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $884.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day moving average of $39.70. Associated Capital Group has a 1 year low of $33.69 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,024. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 9,200 shares of company stock valued at $296,510. Company insiders own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 78,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after buying an additional 1,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Associated Capital Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 15,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

