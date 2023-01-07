Contrasting Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) & GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT)

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Rating) and GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Qurate Retail and GigaCloud Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qurate Retail $14.04 billion 0.05 $340.00 million ($7.22) -0.25 GigaCloud Technology $414.20 million 0.62 N/A N/A N/A

Qurate Retail has higher revenue and earnings than GigaCloud Technology.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qurate Retail -21.82% 9.86% 1.60% GigaCloud Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Qurate Retail and GigaCloud Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Qurate Retail and GigaCloud Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qurate Retail 1 1 0 0 1.50 GigaCloud Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00

Qurate Retail currently has a consensus price target of $2.60, suggesting a potential upside of 42.08%. GigaCloud Technology has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 309.45%. Given GigaCloud Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GigaCloud Technology is more favorable than Qurate Retail.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.1% of Qurate Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Qurate Retail shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 45.3% of GigaCloud Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

GigaCloud Technology beats Qurate Retail on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications. The company serves approximately 200 million homes worldwide. The company was formerly known as Liberty Interactive Corporation and changed its name to Qurate Retail, Inc. in April 2018. Qurate Retail, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About GigaCloud Technology

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories. The company was formerly known as Oriental Standard Human Resources Holdings Limited and changed its name to GigaCloud Technology Inc. in February 2021. GigaCloud Technology Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Suzhou, China.

