Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.
ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.22.
Allegion Trading Up 3.4 %
Allegion stock opened at $111.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70.
Insider Activity
In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after acquiring an additional 890,210 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 7,538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 870,361 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 676,606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allegion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allegion by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.
About Allegion
Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.
