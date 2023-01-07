Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) PT Raised to $121.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.60% from the company’s previous close.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Allegion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Allegion stock opened at $111.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Allegion has a 1 year low of $87.33 and a 1 year high of $129.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.70.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 59.82%. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Allegion will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Allegion by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,120,473 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $109,694,000 after acquiring an additional 890,210 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Allegion by 7,538.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 881,906 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,089,000 after acquiring an additional 870,361 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in Allegion by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 2,469,441 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $241,758,000 after acquiring an additional 676,606 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Allegion by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,807,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $342,469,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Allegion by 388.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,844 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,510,000 after acquiring an additional 214,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

