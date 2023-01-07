Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Archrock Stock Up 4.1 %
Archrock stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.
Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.
