Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Archrock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Archrock stock opened at $9.24 on Thursday. Archrock has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.54 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Archrock by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 669,028 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,175,000 after acquiring an additional 267,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Archrock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 8,210 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Archrock during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Archrock by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 75,819 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 26,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

