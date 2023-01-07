AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AME. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.89.

Shares of AME stock opened at $143.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average of $125.82.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AMETEK news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total transaction of $382,486.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,676.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 10,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.05, for a total value of $1,420,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,905.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,038 shares of company stock worth $2,129,848. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $525,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 44,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AMETEK by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AMETEK by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

