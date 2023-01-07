Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $9.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s current price.
AQN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.75 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.91.
Algonquin Power & Utilities Stock Up 3.3 %
AQN stock opened at $7.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.47. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $16.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.
