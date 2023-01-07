Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $150.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAP. UBS Group downgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.25.

NYSE:AAP opened at $154.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.61. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $138.52 and a 52-week high of $244.20. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

