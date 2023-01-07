Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Raised to “Buy” at Vertical Research

Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $275.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ALB. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Albemarle from $345.00 to $295.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $291.42.

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $221.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $260.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.11. Albemarle has a 12-month low of $169.93 and a 12-month high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 21.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total value of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $378,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $5,310,662 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Albemarle by 181.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,489,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,369,000 after purchasing an additional 959,810 shares in the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth $115,020,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after acquiring an additional 217,538 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 488,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,176,000 after acquiring an additional 203,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 375,347 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,257,000 after acquiring an additional 173,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

See Also

