Oppenheimer Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Datadog in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.11). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Datadog’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Datadog’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.15.

Shares of DDOG opened at $64.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,282.80 and a beta of 1.02. Datadog has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $184.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 23.4% during the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $281,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at $6,193,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Datadog by 16.0% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, with a total value of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock worth $79,339,605 and sold 269,888 shares worth $19,904,866. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

