StockNews.com Lowers U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG) to Sell

U.S. Energy (NASDAQ:USEG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on USEG. Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of U.S. Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $3.75 target price on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

U.S. Energy stock opened at $2.31 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $57.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.92. U.S. Energy has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

U.S. Energy ( NASDAQ:USEG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.83 million during the quarter. U.S. Energy had a negative net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $194,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in U.S. Energy by 2,578.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,623 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,403 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 9,019 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Energy Corp., an independent energy company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the continental United States. It holds interests in various oil and gas properties in the Williston Basin in North Dakota; the Permian Basin in New Mexico; and Texas.

