Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.

Shares of VOD opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,662,429 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $234,106,000 after buying an additional 2,857,178 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 13,504,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,320 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,740 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,486,246 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,489 shares during the period. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

