Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Price Target Raised to GBX 115 at Barclays

Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 155 ($1.87) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.67.
Vodafone Group Public Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of VOD opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Vodafone Group Public has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $19.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $12.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
