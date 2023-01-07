Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VRNS. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.25.

Varonis Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $15.61 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.38, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Insider Activity

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The business had revenue of $123.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. On average, analysts expect that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP James O’boyle purchased 60,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.72 per share, with a total value of $1,003,200.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 428,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,172,696.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 100,335 shares of company stock worth $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 586.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Varonis Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

