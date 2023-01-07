Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $26.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Varonis Systems from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $53.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Varonis Systems from $32.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Get Varonis Systems alerts:

Varonis Systems Stock Up 1.3 %

VRNS opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.55 and a 200-day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.11% and a negative net margin of 30.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Varonis Systems will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $35,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 72,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Avrohom J. Kess purchased 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.46 per share, with a total value of $28,809.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at $182,631.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $35,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,909.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 100,335 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,197. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Varonis Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Natixis boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 11,912 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 586.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Varonis Systems by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 826,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,236,000 after purchasing an additional 40,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Varonis Systems by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,533,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,964,000 after purchasing an additional 501,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Varonis Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varonis Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.