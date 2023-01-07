Northrop Grumman Co. Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $5.21 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.64 per share.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen upped their price target on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $550.38.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $521.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $529.56 and a 200-day moving average of $498.30. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market capitalization of $80.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% during the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 406.7% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.