Barclays Lowers Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $167.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Barclays from $168.00 to $167.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.70% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wingstop from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wedbush upped their target price on Wingstop from $157.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Wingstop from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on Wingstop from $150.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Wingstop from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.81.

Wingstop Stock Performance

WING opened at $137.22 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $172.67. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.32, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.18.

Insider Activity

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 3,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $608,416.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,788.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stacy Peterson sold 6,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $1,029,926.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,754 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,998 in the last three months. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wingstop

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WING. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Wingstop by 39.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the second quarter worth $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Wingstop by 535.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 635 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

