BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) PT Raised to GBX 230

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.65) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 190 ($2.29) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 265 ($3.19) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 202.50 ($2.44).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Stock Performance

About BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

