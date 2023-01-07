Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 2,800 ($33.73) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.45% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNZL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,935 ($35.36) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,937.86 ($35.40).

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,900 ($34.94) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.79 billion and a PE ratio of 2,164.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,932.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,890.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,542 ($30.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,249 ($39.14).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

