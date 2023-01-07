B&M European Value Retail’s (BME) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 395 ($4.76) to GBX 415 ($5.00) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail from GBX 414 ($4.99) to GBX 555 ($6.69) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 475 ($5.72) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 495 ($5.96).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 450 ($5.42) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,153.85. B&M European Value Retail has a 1 year low of GBX 289 ($3.48) and a 1 year high of GBX 625.60 ($7.54). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 399.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 377.85.

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services.

