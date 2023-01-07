Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.59. The consensus estimate for Patterson-UTI Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.57 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on PTEN. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $16.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 2.33. Patterson-UTI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $8.77 and a fifty-two week high of $20.53.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 13.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.88 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 212,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter worth $187,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at $460,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 30,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $266,822.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 331,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,306,402.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Patterson-UTI Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is -22.38%.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

