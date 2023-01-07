ANGLE (LON:AGL) PT Lowered to GBX 120

ANGLE (LON:AGL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 241 ($2.90) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 370.59% from the company’s current price.

ANGLE Stock Down 15.7 %

Shares of LON AGL opened at GBX 25.50 ($0.31) on Thursday. ANGLE has a 12-month low of GBX 24.50 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 163.75 ($1.97). The company has a market cap of £66.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 50.98 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 65.33.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD multiplex analysis system for routine and focused multiplex analysis of DNA, RNA or protein biomarkers.

